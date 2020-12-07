Watch: Kejriwal claims farmer visit blocked; Delhi police denies restrictions

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has claimed that Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal has been put under house arrest since he visited farmers at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana Border) on December 7. National Spokesperson of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) while addressing a press conference in national capital on Dec 08. National spokesperson of AAP Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "CM met farmers at Singhu border yesterday. He had said that we'll serve them like 'Sevadars' and support them. After he returned, Delhi Police barricaded his residence from all sides, putting him in a house-arrest like situation, at the behest of Home Ministry." "No one is allowed to go inside, he is not allowed to come out. MLAs, who had a meeting with CM yesterday, were beaten up by Police when they went to meet him. Workers were not allowed to meet him either. BJP leaders are being made to sit outside his residence," he added. DCP North Delhi on this issued a statement. "It is a general deployment to avoid any clash between AAP and any other party. CM has not been put under house arrest,"
Aam Aadmi Party leaders are protesting outside the Chief Minister’s residence alleging that he has been put under house arrest. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia alleged that he and several other leaders were stopped from going into the Chief Minister’s residence by the security personnel stationed outside. Sisodia and other AAP leaders are now conducting a sit-in protest outside the Chief Minister’s residence. AAP has alleged that police presence outside the CM’s residence was increased immediately after he returned from Singhu border where he had met protesting farmers on Monday. Delhi police, however, denied the allegations leveled by Aam Aadmi Party leaders. Watch the full video for all the details.
Delhi Police on December 8 refuted claims of Aam Aadmi Party that "CM Kejriwal has been put under house arrest since he met protesting farmers at Singhu border". "These claims are totally baseless and unfounded. There's absolutely no restriction whatsoever. CM has been meeting his usual engagements and has been moving out of his residence. There's adequate security in the area to maintain peace and to prevent untoward incident," said Special Commissioner of Police Satish Golchha. However, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia reiterated AAP's claims of house arrest.
Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal reached Guru Teg Bahadur Memorial near Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border) on December 07. He met protesting farmers, and inspected arrangements made for them. "We support all demands of farmers. Their issues and demands are valid. My party and I have stood with them from the very beginning. At the beginning of their protests, Delhi Police had sought permission to convert nine stadiums into jails. I was pressurised but didn't permit. Our party, MLAs and leaders have been serving farmers as 'sevadars' ever since. I haven't come here as CM but as a 'sevadar'. Farmers are in trouble today, we should stand with them. AAP supports Dec 8th's Bharat Bandh, party workers will participate in it across the nation," CM said to media persons.
