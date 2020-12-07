Global  
 

Watch: Kejriwal claims farmer visit blocked; Delhi police denies restrictions

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:54s - Published
Controversy erupted after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal met protesting farmers.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that CM Kejriwal was placed under house arrest.

Kejriwal said he had visited protest site to review medical and food situation.

Kejriwal said that he wanted to go the border, sit with the farmers and return but wasn’t allowed to go.

Delhi police denied restricting the chief minister's movement.

Delhi Police said that the claims were baseless and that CM Kejriwal was moving freely.

Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia claimed that MLAs trying to meet Kejriwal were beaten up.

Sisodia said that BJP doesn't want kejriwal on streets in support of the farmers.

Watch the full video for more details.


