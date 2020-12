U.S. cybersecurity firm FireEye discloses hack Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:27s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:27s - Published U.S. cybersecurity firm FireEye discloses hack FireEye, one of the largest cybersecurity companies in the United States, said on Tuesday (December 8) that it has been hacked, likely by a government, leading to the theft of an arsenal of internal hacking tools typically reserved to privately test the cyber defenses of its clients. Bryan Wood reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend