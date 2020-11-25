Prime Minister departs for PMQs

The prime minister and the leader of the opposition have welcomed the news that a Covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech has been approved for use in the UK. Boris Johnson told the Commons that the protection of vaccines will allow Britons to "reclaim our lives" and get the economy moving. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A round-up of Prime Minister's Questions as Sir Keir Starmer accuses theGovernment of a conflict of interest over Covid-19 business deals, and BorisJohnson confirms the Brexit transition period will not be extended.
Michael Gove has said he "hopes progress can be made" on a Brexit deal as Prime Minister Boris Johnson travels to Brussels to meet with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. "If sweet reason prevails, we can get an agreement" said the cabinet minister. "I've got confidence in the Prime Minister to stand up for the UK's interests", he added.
The UK Prime Minister will have dinner with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a final push for a post-Brexit deal, barely three weeks before an economic rupture beckons at the end of the year.
Boris Johnson will fly to Brussels in an attempt to reach a breakthrough on apost-Brexit trade deal over dinner with European Commission president Ursulavon der Leyen. The Prime Minister and the EU chief will try to salvagenegotiations on Wednesday evening after the UK Government droppedcontroversial plans that would have allowed ministers to break internationallaw. The olive branch came after the two sides reached an agreement on theimplementation of the Brexit divorce deal as time rapidly runs out to the endof the transition period on December 31.
Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has warned that the country does not have the "capacity" to "absorb" a no-deal Brexit given the state of the economy following the pandemic. "The capacity we've got to absorb no deal and all the damage that would cause", he said, "that has gone, if it ever existed at all". The Labour MP said "there should be a deal already", adding that "the need to get that deal in place is even more pressing than a year ago". "If you look at what is left to negotiate", he said, "it is not insurmountable - there should be a deal".
Sir Keir Starmer is self-isolating after a member of his private office stafftested positive for coronavirus. A spokesman for the Labour leader said thathe had not shown any symptoms of the disease but would be working from home inline with Government regulations.
