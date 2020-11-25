Global  
 

Prime Minister departs for PMQs

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Boris Johnson has departed Number 10 ahead of Prime Minister's Questions.

Labour opposition leader Sir Keir Startmer will not be in the Commons today, but will take part virtually, after a member of his office staff contracted coronavirus.

Report by Thomasl.

Prime Minister's Questions Prime Minister's Questions

PMQs round-up as Boris Johnson faces questions on vaccine rollout [Video]

PMQs round-up as Boris Johnson faces questions on vaccine rollout

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the Commons the progress on a vaccine is“very good news” but “it is not the end of our national struggle” againstCovid-19.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:13Published
PM and Starmer welcome vaccine approval at PMQs [Video]

PM and Starmer welcome vaccine approval at PMQs

The prime minister and the leader of the opposition have welcomed the news that a Covid-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech has been approved for use in the UK. Boris Johnson told the Commons that the protection of vaccines will allow Britons to "reclaim our lives" and get the economy moving.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:33Published
Johnson faces grilling on Priti Patel, Brexit and PPE contracts at PMQs [Video]

Johnson faces grilling on Priti Patel, Brexit and PPE contracts at PMQs

A round-up of Prime Minister's Questions as Sir Keir Starmer accuses theGovernment of a conflict of interest over Covid-19 business deals, and BorisJohnson confirms the Brexit transition period will not be extended.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:15Published
Prime Minister clashes with Speaker during PMQs [Video]

Prime Minister clashes with Speaker during PMQs

Speaker of the House Sir Lindsay Hoyle calls out Prime Minister Boris Johnsonfor asking a question to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during PMQs.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

'I hope progress can be made' on Brexit deal says Gove [Video]

'I hope progress can be made' on Brexit deal says Gove

Michael Gove has said he "hopes progress can be made" on a Brexit deal as Prime Minister Boris Johnson travels to Brussels to meet with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. "If sweet reason prevails, we can get an agreement" said the cabinet minister. "I've got confidence in the Prime Minister to stand up for the UK's interests", he added.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:52Published
Brexit endgame: Boris Johnson heads to Brussels as UK and EU make last-ditch effort to reach deal [Video]

Brexit endgame: Boris Johnson heads to Brussels as UK and EU make last-ditch effort to reach deal

The UK Prime Minister will have dinner with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a final push for a post-Brexit deal, barely three weeks before an economic rupture beckons at the end of the year.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 06:05Published
Boris Johnson to fly to Brussels for last-minute Brexit deal dinner [Video]

Boris Johnson to fly to Brussels for last-minute Brexit deal dinner

Boris Johnson will fly to Brussels in an attempt to reach a breakthrough on apost-Brexit trade deal over dinner with European Commission president Ursulavon der Leyen. The Prime Minister and the EU chief will try to salvagenegotiations on Wednesday evening after the UK Government droppedcontroversial plans that would have allowed ministers to break internationallaw. The olive branch came after the two sides reached an agreement on theimplementation of the Brexit divorce deal as time rapidly runs out to the endof the transition period on December 31.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:29Published

Labour Party (UK) Labour Party (UK) Centre-left political party in the United Kingdom

Country cannot cope with no-deal says Labour MP [Video]

Country cannot cope with no-deal says Labour MP

Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Jonathan Reynolds has warned that the country does not have the "capacity" to "absorb" a no-deal Brexit given the state of the economy following the pandemic. "The capacity we've got to absorb no deal and all the damage that would cause", he said, "that has gone, if it ever existed at all". The Labour MP said "there should be a deal already", adding that "the need to get that deal in place is even more pressing than a year ago". "If you look at what is left to negotiate", he said, "it is not insurmountable - there should be a deal".

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:09Published
Starmer self-isolates after staff member tests positive for Covid [Video]

Starmer self-isolates after staff member tests positive for Covid

Sir Keir Starmer is self-isolating after a member of his private office stafftested positive for coronavirus. A spokesman for the Labour leader said thathe had not shown any symptoms of the disease but would be working from home inline with Government regulations.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:28Published

36 UK MPs write to British foreign secretary on Indian farmers' agitation

 In a letter addressed to UK's foreign secretary, Labour Party MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi claimed, "The introduction of these new laws by the Indian government..
IndiaTimes
Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson arrested and suspended from Labour [Video]

Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson arrested and suspended from Labour

The Mayor of Liverpool has been suspended from the Labour Party after he wasarrested in connection with a fraud probe into building deals in the city,sources have said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

US House passes defense bill Trump vows to veto [Video]

US House passes defense bill Trump vows to veto

The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday (December 8) overwhelmingly backed a $740 billion defense policy bill that President Donald Trump has pledged to veto, heading toward a confrontation with the Republican president weeks before he is to leave office. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:48Published

Facebook braces for high-stakes antitrust lawsuits from federal government and states over Instagram, WhatsApp

 Facebook is bracing for lawsuits from the government and up to 40 states that it abused its dominance to take out rivals like Instagram and WhatsApp.
USATODAY.com

Facebook, Google forced to pay for news content under landmark media laws

 Google and Facebook will be forced to pay a fair price for news produced by Australian media companies under landmark laws to go to parliament.
SBS