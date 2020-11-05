Allen County ranks in top ten COVID-19 hot spots in the United States

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 8 minutes ago

Sutter says this is because residents aren’t changing their behavior to help slow the spread.

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter says our positivity rate is nearly 20 percent and rising.

HC1, a lab bioinformatics organization, says they’ve noticed alarming rates in the Fort Wayne area for the past few weeks.

Those are some of the largest numbers..

Not just in our area...but some of the worst in the country.tonight -- a new study shows allen county is a top ten covid-19 hot spot in the entire united states.

After thanksgiving weekend, they say, a big spike.plantes "on november 28 the trend rate starts to rise very quickly."

Physician executive for hc1 peter j.

Plantes has been tracking the positivity rates in allen county.

He says the percentage of people testing positive rivals some of the largest hotspots in the country.

Plantes "people there need to take the maximum precautions."allen county health commissioner dr. matthew sutter says cases are rising because of multi- household gatherings.

Nearly one in five people taking the test are positive.

That's about 20 sutter says a manageable level is under 10 percent.

Sutter "we're seeing our hospitals very full, our icus are largely full and almost half the patients in the icus are covid patients."

Fort wayne spokesman john 3 perlich says they're working every day to help ensure residents are as safe as possible.perlich "certainly we don't want to see numbers going in the wrong direction and we know we have a long way to go."

The mayor's office continues to encourage residents to mask up, social distance, regularly wash their hands, and avoid large crowds of people.perlich "we know that for the next several weeks and even months we're going to have to be vigilant."

Plantes says it's imperative.

Plantes "as we go into the holiday shopping, and then we go into christmas, and then we go into new years, if we rise above this, which is already considered a very hot zone like a california wildfire, we're going to have serious consequences."stand up: experts say if action isn't taken soon, the rate of hospitalizations will be more than the health care system can handle.

In fort wayne i'm nico pennisi fox 55 news doctor sutter says they'll likely start seeing doses of the vaccine for health care workers and those in