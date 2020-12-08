COVID-19 Surge Pushes Intensive Care Beds to Capacity Across US

A ‘New York Times’ data analysis has revealed the increasingly dire state of COVID-19 in the United States.

Federal data shows that more than a third of Americans are living in areas where hospitals are running critically low on ICU beds.

In El Paso, Texas, hospitals reported that there are only 13 out of 400 ICU beds available.

In Albuquerque, New Mexico, there are no ICU beds available.

As of last week, hospitals that serve more than 100 million Americans reported having less than 15 percent of ICU beds available.

In the Midwest, South and Southwest, one in ten Americans lives in an area where ICU beds are either full or have less than 5 percent available.

State leaders are ramping up COVID-19 measures and restrictions to manage the surge.

In California, stay-at-home orders have been issued in regions where hospitals surpass 85 percent occupancy in ICUs.

In New Mexico, Governor Michelle Grisham is expected to soon announce that hospitals can begin rationing care based on who is more likely to survive