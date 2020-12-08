Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 Surge Pushes Intensive Care Beds to Capacity Across US

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:10s - Published
COVID-19 Surge Pushes Intensive Care Beds to Capacity Across US

COVID-19 Surge Pushes Intensive Care Beds to Capacity Across US

COVID-19 Surge Pushes Intensive Care Beds to Capacity Across U.S. .

A ‘New York Times’ data analysis has revealed the increasingly dire state of COVID-19 in the United States.

Federal data shows that more than a third of Americans are living in areas where hospitals are running critically low on ICU beds.

.

In El Paso, Texas, hospitals reported that there are only 13 out of 400 ICU beds available.

.

In Albuquerque, New Mexico, there are no ICU beds available.

.

As of last week, hospitals that serve more than 100 million Americans reported having less than 15 percent of ICU beds available.

.

In the Midwest, South and Southwest, one in ten Americans lives in an area where ICU beds are either full or have less than 5 percent available.

State leaders are ramping up COVID-19 measures and restrictions to manage the surge.

.

In California, stay-at-home orders have been issued in regions where hospitals surpass 85 percent occupancy in ICUs.

In New Mexico, Governor Michelle Grisham is expected to soon announce that hospitals can begin rationing care based on who is more likely to survive


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

California Healthcare Workers Worried As ICU Capacity Dwindles [Video]

California Healthcare Workers Worried As ICU Capacity Dwindles

California hospitals are preparing a contingency plan in case ICU beds reach capacity due to a continued surge in COVID-19 related hospitalizations.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:26Published
California Hospitals Prepare Contingency Plan In Case ICU Beds Reach Capacity [Video]

California Hospitals Prepare Contingency Plan In Case ICU Beds Reach Capacity

California hospitals are preparing a contingency plan in case ICU beds reach capacity due to a continued surge in COVID-19 related hospitalizations.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:22Published
New 24-hour urgent care comes to Meridian, first in the Treasure Valley [Video]

New 24-hour urgent care comes to Meridian, first in the Treasure Valley

In just a week, Saltzer Health's new clinic off of Ten Mile and I-84 will be fully operational, and not a minute too soon. The first 24/7 urgent care in the treasure will be up and running right in..

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 02:08Published