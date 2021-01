12 Scams Of The Holidays: Fake personal protective equipment

BUT - IF YOU'RE LOOKING TO BUYONE ON-LINE - WATCH OUT!

.FAKE COMPANIES ARE SELLING FAKEPERSONAL PROTECTIVEEQUIPMENT--- WITH STEEPDISCOUNTS.SCRIPPS REPORTER MALLORYSOFASTAII HAS THE DETAILS ONDAY ONE OF OUR 12- SCAMS OF THEHOLIDAYS.THIS ITEM DOESN'T TYPICALLYMAKE HOLIDAY WISHLISTS - BUTTHIS YEAR - IS DIFFERENT.MASKS AND PERSONAL PROTECTIVEEQUIPMENT ARE IN HIGH DEMAND.ANGIE BARNETT.PRESIDENT & CEO, BBB SERVINGGREATER MARYLAND: 6:11 ASPEOPLE ARE GEARING UP FOR THEHOLIDAYS TO PROVIDE PPE FORTHEIR GUESTS AND FAMILYGATHERINGS AND SOCIALGATHERINGS, WHICH SHOULD BELIMITED BUT PEOPLE AREPURCHASING THESE ITEMS :11SCAMMERS KNOW THIS IS SOMETHINGPEOPLE WANT..AND NEED - SO THEYDO WHAT THEY CAN TO TRICK YOUINTO BUYING FROM THEM AB: 5:54WE HAD A BUSINESS HERE INMARYLAND THAT ACTUALLY ORDEREDPPE ONLINE THOUGHT IT WAS ALEGITIMATE RETAILER AND LOSTTHOUSANDS AND THOUSANDS OFDOLLARS A SMALL BUSINESSCOULDN'T AFFORD TO LOSE :15IT'S NOT JUST BUSINESSES ANDCONSUMERS SENDING MONEY TO THEWRONG PEOPLETHE FBI HASRECEIVED REPORTS FROM STATEGOVERNMENTS ATTEMPTING TOPROCURE VENTILATORS OR PPE ANDWIRED MONEY TO FRAUDULENTSELLERS.BY THE TIME THEY REALIZED ITTHE MONEY HAD BEENTRANSFERRED OUTSIDE THE REACHOF U-S LAW ENFORCEMENT AND WASUNRECOVERABLE.AB: 7:49 WE ALWAYS SAY ANDHOLIDAYS ARE SO IMPORTANT,SLOW DOWN TO INVESTIGATE, DOYOUR RESEARCH AS YOU'RE LOOKINGBECAUSE IT'S SO EASY TO GETMISDIRECTED TO A FAKE WEBSITE:14 BUY FROM SELLERS YOU KNOWAND TRUST BE SURE THE ONLINESTORE HAS WORKING CONTACTINFORMATION AND EVALUATE CLAIMSOF ANY MEDICAL PRODUCT BEFOREBUYING A LITTLE RESEARCH CANYOU HELP AVOID LOSING MONEY ..LIKE WHAT HAPPENED TO ANGELICAGOMEZ...ANGELICA GOMEZ, PPE SCAMVICTIM: 4:31 ALMOST $175 :02WHO WAS TRYING TO BUY MASKS TOPROTECT HER FAMILY.HER SONS AND HUSBAND ALL HAVEUNDERLYING MEDICAL CONDITIONS.AG: 5:40 THEY'RE CREATING FALSEHOPE BECAUSE IT'S NOT REAL TOBEGIN WITH :03THAT WAS MALLORYSOFASTAII.THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE ISGOING AFTER CRIMINALSATTEMPTING TO EXPLOIT THEPANDEMIC.IF YOU'RE THE VICTIM OF A SCAMINVOLVING "COVID-19" YOU CANREPORT IT - TO THE NATIONALCENTER FOR DISASTER FRAUD.