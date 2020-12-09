Trey Songz Hosts 500-Person Indoor Concert Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

On Saturday night, Trey Songz hosted an indoor “Champagne Saturdays” event at a nightclub in Ohio.

The nightclub, Aftermath, promoted the event on social media days before, writing, “Trey Songz Will be at the ALL NEW Aftermath!!!”.

Approximately 500 people were packed inside the 15,000-square-foot establishment to attend Songz’s concert.

Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU) agents arrived at the establishment and immediately issued citations.

Authorities reportedly observed “egregious violations of health orders” including no social distancing or face masks.

Agents observed patrons standing, walking freely and sharing alcoholic beverages directly from the same bottle as they were passed between groups, OIU, via statement.

The club was cited for improper conduct and disorderly activities and faces possible revocation of its liquor license.

Songz has not yet responded publicly to the incident or requests for comment.

The singer-songwriter tested positive for COVID-19 in October and promised to take the virus “seriously.”.

At the time, he also revealed that his grandfather had died earlier in the year of suspected COVID-19 complications