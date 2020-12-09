Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: Merkel calls for new restrictions across Germany for festive season

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:57s - Published
Coronavirus: Merkel calls for new restrictions across Germany for festive season

Coronavirus: Merkel calls for new restrictions across Germany for festive season

The German Chancellor backs scientists' recommendations for tighter lockdown measures.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Angela Merkel Angela Merkel Chancellor of Germany

With record deaths, Germany may tighten lockdown [Video]

With record deaths, Germany may tighten lockdown

Chancellor Angela Merkel is throwing her weight behind calls for a fuller lockdown in Germany that would include closing shops after Christmas, telling legislators that vaccines alone would not majorly alter the pandemic's course. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:02Published

Germany leaning toward harsh virus clamps, adds 20,815 new patients

 German Chancellor Angela Merkel has advocated tougher restrictions on public life as the country reports 590 deaths, its highest single-day coronavirus death..
WorldNews

Germany sets date for election determining Merkel successor

 Germany's next parliamentary election, which will determine the country s new leader after Chancellor Angela Merkel s long rule, will be held on Sept. 26, 2021...
WorldNews

Germany Germany Country in Central Europe

Covid: Record deaths in Germany and Russia

 Germany is facing calls for a second lockdown before Christmas.
BBC News

Sen. Rand Paul delays defense bill vote over troop drawdowns

 A Senate vote on a wide-ranging defense policy bill was delayed after Kentucky Republican Rand Paul objected to the measure, casting the next steps in doubt and..
WorldNews

German regulators are investigating Facebook for its controversial Oculus account rules

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Germany’s competition watchdog is investigating Facebook for tying its social app to its Oculus virtual..
The Verge
WFP receives Nobel Peace Prize in virtual ceremony [Video]

WFP receives Nobel Peace Prize in virtual ceremony

At least 270 million people around the world - equivalent to the combined populations of Germany, Britain, France and Italy - stand on the brink of starvation.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:36Published

Sci-fi surveillance: Europe's secretive push into biometric technology

 Patrick Breyer didn’t expect to have to take the European commission to court. The softly spoken German MEP was startled when in July 2019 he read about a new..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Germany leaning toward harsh virus clamps, adds 20,815 new patients

Germany leaning toward harsh virus clamps, adds 20,815 new patients German Chancellor Angela Merkel has advocated tougher restrictions on public life as the country...
WorldNews - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Safest Travel Tips This Holiday Season [Video]

Safest Travel Tips This Holiday Season

Wondering what the safest place to travel to is this Holiday Season? Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the answer!

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:55Published
Angela Merkel begs Germans to social distance before Christmas [Video]

Angela Merkel begs Germans to social distance before Christmas

"I am begging all of you, before Christmas, before going to see grandma and grandpa ... isolate yourselves for a week beforehand." In an emotional appeal to Germans, Angela Merkel urges caution over..

Credit: BRUT     Duration: 01:47Published
Albania's interior minister has resigned amid violent protests against deadly police shooting of Klodian Rasha [Video]

Albania's interior minister has resigned amid violent protests against deadly police shooting of Klodian Rasha

Albania's interior minister has resigned amid violent protests on Thursday (December 10) after police fatally shot a young man during the country's overnight curfew on Tuesday.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 05:01Published