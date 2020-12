A Discovery Of Witches Season 2 - Behind the Scenes

A Discovery Of Witches Series 2, which returns to Sky One in January 2021.

Pinewood Studios in Wales was transformed into Elizabethan London, 1590 for the second season, starring; Matthew Goode, Teresa Palmer, Edward Bluemel, Tom Hughes, Steven Cree, James Purefoy and more.