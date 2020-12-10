Will Hall establishing presence at Southern Miss

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 4 minutes ago

It’s been exactly a week since Will Hall was officially named the 22nd Southern Miss head football coach, but he won’t actually coach his first game until next season.

Of- louisiana.- - it's been exactly a week since- will hall was officially named- the 22nd southern miss head - football coach... but he- won't actually coach his first- game... until next season.- in the meantime... tim billings- has one last dance as the - interim - head coach, against florida - atlantic... capping off u-s-- m's worst season... since the - start of the todd monken era.

- for coach hall... turning the - program around starts with- keeping the talent that's - already in the building... in - the - building... one handshake at a- time.

- he says he wants the black and- gold to win thursday's- regular season finale... and- doesn't want to be a- distraction...- but is definitely looking - forward to making his presence- felt... - before, during and after- gameday.- - "much like a scout, if you would.

I just want- to walk around, see the guys- move around, see them - practicing, see their - energy level, see how they work- and start familiarizing myself- - - - with putting a name to a face,- and just learning them that way- and want to start getting to- know these- guys individually.

Alright, i'm- going to start with the older - guys first and work my- way down to the younger guys- because again, we want to get - - - - these older guys bought in and- we want them to stay and we wan- them to get bought in to how- we're - doing it so we can create - alignment all the way from me - through the program."

