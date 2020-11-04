Global  
 

Unmanned SpaceX rocket explodes while landing

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:04s - Published
SpaceX's Mars rocket Starship exploded on return landing following a test flight on Wednesday (December 9).

Bryan Wood reports.


'Mars, here we come!!': SpaceX's Starship prototype performs never-before-seen 'belly flop' during Texas test launch

 The company's next-generation Starship vehicle is ultimately being designed to fulfill SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's vision of putting humans on Mars.
USATODAY.com

SpaceX rocket test flight ends in fiery explosion

 A test flight of the SpaceX Mars rocket ended in a fiery explosion in Texas on Wednesday.
CBS News

SpaceX launch Starship prototype on spectacular test flight

 Despite the setback, an elated Elon Musk says valuable data was collected.
CBS News

SpaceX Starship Test Flight Blows Up on Landing in Texas

 Elon Musk, we have a problem. SpaceX's much-hyped high-altitude test flight of Starship -- a spacecraft designed to take people and cargo to the moon and Mars --..
TMZ.com

SpaceX's Starship prototype explodes on landing after test launch

SpaceX's Starship rocket prototype exploded during a return-landing attempt on Wednesday, minutes...
Japan Today - Published


SpaceX's Starship Explodes While Landing In Texas After Highest Test Flight [Video]

SpaceX's Starship Explodes While Landing In Texas After Highest Test Flight

The entire flight — as dramatic and flashy as it gets, even by SpaceX standards — lasted just over six minutes and 40 minutes.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:38Published
SpaceX Starship to Make Its Biggest Hop Yet [Video]

SpaceX Starship to Make Its Biggest Hop Yet

BOCCA CHICA, TEXAS — A SpaceX Starship prototype will make its highest hop yet as early as Friday, Dec. 3. Ars Technica reports that Starship prototype Serial Number 8 will fire its three Raptor..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:30Published
City on Mars: How Elon Plans to Build It and Populate It [Video]

City on Mars: How Elon Plans to Build It and Populate It

HAWTHORNE, CALIFORNIA — SpaceX's famous CEO, Elon Musk plans to have established a functioning city on Mars by 2050, and here's how he plans to do it. Mars and Earth align every 2 years, making..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:54Published