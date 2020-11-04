Unmanned SpaceX rocket explodes while landing

Elon Musk, we have a problem. SpaceX's much-hyped high-altitude test flight of Starship -- a spacecraft designed to take people and cargo to the moon and Mars --..

Despite the setback, an elated Elon Musk says valuable data was collected.

A test flight of the SpaceX Mars rocket ended in a fiery explosion in Texas on Wednesday.

The company's next-generation Starship vehicle is ultimately being designed to fulfill SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's vision of putting humans on Mars.