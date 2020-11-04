|
Unmanned SpaceX rocket explodes while landing
Unmanned SpaceX rocket explodes while landing
SpaceX's Mars rocket Starship exploded on return landing following a test flight on Wednesday (December 9).
Bryan Wood reports.
SpaceX's Starship rocket prototype exploded during a return-landing attempt on Wednesday, minutes...
Japan Today
