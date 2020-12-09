Starship test flight ends in failure
SpaceX's Starship rocket prototype had its first high-altitude test but it did not go well.
Unmanned SpaceX rocket explodes while landingSpaceX's Mars rocket Starship exploded on return landing following a test flight on Wednesday (December 9). Bryan Wood reports.
SpaceX's Starship Explodes While Landing In Texas After Highest Test FlightThe entire flight — as dramatic and flashy as it gets, even by SpaceX standards — lasted just over six minutes and 40 minutes.
SpaceX Starship Test Flight From Texas Aborted At Last SecondThe first high-altitude test flight of SpaceX’s futuristic Starship was aborted at the last second in Texas on Tuesday.