Video Credit: KEZI - Published 3 minutes ago

Overall it took Hoffstot about 70 plus hours to set up his display.

Ryan Hoffstot said his property has about 30,000 lights and 300 figures.

Christmas lights in Creswell bring a sense of normalcy during the pandemic

11" changing it up tongiht.

Starting with the pandemic--but on a--- lighter note.

New tonight at 11-- even though we're living in 2020 -- it's not stopping people from going out and enjoying some christmas lights.

Thank you for joining us--i'm chynna greene.

Kezi nine news reporter connor mccarthy shows us how one massive light display in creswell is brining some holiday joy when many in our community*need it after this year.

It christmas time in creswell&.

Ryan:?it seems like there more lights than ie ever seen?

Houses throughout the city are shining bright during a year that seems so dark& ryan?the christmas spirit is in everyone, it just about bringing that out and i think christmas lights is one of those things, everybody comes and they almost turn into a little kid again because it brings that magic of christmas out?

Ryan hoffstot owns this dazzling light display off camas swale road.

He says there are over 30,000 lights, 300 figures, and 80 hours of labor on his house.

Ryan?my dad started putting lights up when i was kid and he always had a big display every year and i always loved helping him when i was a kid.

My dad passed away in 2008 and i didn put them up for a couple of years and 2010 i put them up again for the first time?

Hoffsot says this yeare has seen more people drive up to see his lights in this past week last year.

Ryan?i think it because they have nothing else to do and people want to come out and have something to smile about??

Connor :" this massive light display here in creswell is just one of many in the community, and it reminding community members it is the holiday season but it also giving people a sense of normalsey in a year that hasn been so normal?

Visitor:?i think during the pandemic everybody is looking for a little christmas spirit?

Each nightozens of cars drive through up hoffsot drive way ooking for that holiday joy.

Visitor: it makes it definitely feel like it christmas verses a lockdown?

One visitor from eugene says it a healthy acitvity to do during a pandemic.

Vistior "going around seeing christmas lights, there no harm in that.

Youe in your car, youe safe hoffsot says it a great feeling spreading christmas cheer socially distant.

Ryan: making people smile and the happiness seeing little kids yelling out the window, this is the most amazing thing ie ever seen, it makes the 70 hours worth it?

Girl: "christmas is the best and you should definitely try and be nice because santa is coming to town?

Reporting in creswell