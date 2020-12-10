Fifty Santas take to the sea on paddleboards and kayaks for charity Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:53s - Published 1 day ago Fifty Santas take to the sea on paddleboards and kayaks for charity This stunning drone footage shows more than fifty SANTAS taking to the sea on paddleboards and kayaks for charity. The large gathering of Father Christmases was designed to replace the usual Santa Fun runs that had to be cancelled this year due to coronavirus. A total of 57 Santas went out onto the water and raised a total of £1,300 for Cornwall Hospice Care. The event was organised by Beccy Constant (corr), 47, who noticed an advert from the charity about not being able to host its usual fundraising fun run. She decided to host her own charity event and invited people to dress up as Santa and go paddling off the coast of Mevagissey, Cornwall. Beccy, co-owner of Cornwall Water Sports, said: "About a month ago I saw an advert from Cornwall Hospice Care saying they couldn't do their Santa fun runs this year. "I thought it would be fun for us to so it on the water, so we put an advert out. "We had 57 Santas in the water. That was our first and if we do it again we will do it differently, 57 was quite a lot for a first time. "I only advertised locally so I guess most of them were locals, I didn't get chance to talk to everyone and ask where they came from. "It was fun, I was one of the last in the water but it was fun paddling out surrounded by Santas. "We got a great reception in Mevagissey, and we raised £1,300 for Cornwall Hospice Care, and we're hoping that more gets donated now the video is online." 0

