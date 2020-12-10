Global  
 

In Baku, Erdogan hails Azerbaijan 'glorious' win over Armenia

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 04:28s - Published
In Baku, Erdogan hails Azerbaijan 'glorious' win over ArmeniaIn Baku, Erdogan hails Azerbaijan 'glorious' win over Armenia

France-Turkey diplomatic row: Macron, Erdogan clash over secularism law [Video]

France-Turkey diplomatic row: Macron, Erdogan clash over secularism law

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:47Published

Turkey’s Erdogan brushes off EU sanctions threat

 ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan brushed off possible European Union sanctions against Turkey on Wednesday, saying they would not..
WorldNews

Turkey's Erdogan to discuss U.S. strains when Biden takes office

 Read full article 9 December 2020, 11:39 am·1-min read FILE PHOTO: Russian President Putin meets with Turkish President Erdogan in Moscow ANKARA (Reuters) -..
WorldNews

Erdogan Condemns 'Racist Statements' in Soccer Match Between French, Turkish Clubs

 ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned "racist statements" in the Champions League group stage match between the French and..
WorldNews

The Syrian mercenaries used as 'cannon fodder' in Nagorno-Karabakh

 Four Syrians say they enlisted for sentry duties in Azerbaijan and were sent to the Nagorno-Karabakh front line.
BBC News

Russia bans Azerbaijani tomatoes over 'pesticide concerns'

 The ban comes weeks after Azerbaijan fought Russian ally Armenia in a conflict over territory.
BBC News

Evidence of widespread atrocities emerges following Karabakh war

 A steady stream of videos depicting shocking atrocities by Azerbaijani soldiers against Armenian civilians and prisoners of war has emerged on social media. The..
WorldNews

Protesters in Armenia besiege parliament, demand PM resigns

 Thousands of protesters converged on the parliament building in Armenia's capital Wednesday to push for the resignation of the ex-Soviet nation's prime minister..
WorldNews

