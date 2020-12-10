Global
In Baku, Erdogan hails Azerbaijan 'glorious' win over Armenia
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
In Baku, Erdogan hails Azerbaijan 'glorious' win over Armenia
3 minutes ago
In Baku, Erdogan hails Azerbaijan 'glorious' win over Armenia
Baku
Capital of Azerbaijan
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
President of Turkey (2014-present)
France-Turkey diplomatic row: Macron, Erdogan clash over secularism law
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 04:47
Published
on December 10, 0339
Turkey’s Erdogan brushes off EU sanctions threat
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan brushed off possible European Union sanctions against Turkey on Wednesday, saying they would not..
WorldNews
1 day ago
Turkey's Erdogan to discuss U.S. strains when Biden takes office
Read full article 9 December 2020, 11:39 am·1-min read FILE PHOTO: Russian President Putin meets with Turkish President Erdogan in Moscow ANKARA (Reuters) -..
WorldNews
1 day ago
Erdogan Condemns 'Racist Statements' in Soccer Match Between French, Turkish Clubs
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned "racist statements" in the Champions League group stage match between the French and..
WorldNews
1 day ago
Azerbaijan
Country in the Caucasus
The Syrian mercenaries used as 'cannon fodder' in Nagorno-Karabakh
Four Syrians say they enlisted for sentry duties in Azerbaijan and were sent to the Nagorno-Karabakh front line.
BBC News
12 hours ago
Russia bans Azerbaijani tomatoes over 'pesticide concerns'
The ban comes weeks after Azerbaijan fought Russian ally Armenia in a conflict over territory.
BBC News
22 hours ago
Evidence of widespread atrocities emerges following Karabakh war
A steady stream of videos depicting shocking atrocities by Azerbaijani soldiers against Armenian civilians and prisoners of war has emerged on social media. The..
WorldNews
1 day ago
Armenia
Landlocked country in the Caucasus
Protesters in Armenia besiege parliament, demand PM resigns
Thousands of protesters converged on the parliament building in Armenia's capital Wednesday to push for the resignation of the ex-Soviet nation's prime minister..
WorldNews
1 day ago
Android Auto expands to dozens of countries in Europe, Africa, and Asia
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge
Android Auto, the Google-powered software system for cars, is expanding to dozens of new markets around..
The Verge
1 week ago
