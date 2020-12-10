Marcus Rashford: Mum being happy means the world to me

Marcus Rashford has highlighted the influence of his mother and deep bond withManchester United after being honoured at the Sports Journalists’ AssociationBritish Sports Awards.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Marcus Rashford English association football player John Boyega, Marcus Rashford and Michaela Coel among GQ winners



Star Wars actor John Boyega, actress Michaela Coel and England footballerMarcus Rashford are among the people who have been honoured at this year’s GQMen Of The Year awards. Boyega was named winner of the icon award, withChewing Gum star Coel named the creative icon winner and Rashford awarded thecampaigner honour at the virtual ceremony. Manchester United star Rashford,23, has won widespread praise and an MBE following his successful lobbying ofthe Government for the extension of free school meals. GQ’s annual event,which celebrates men and women who have helped to shape the world’s culturallandscape in style, politics, entertainment and sport, was held online thisyear, hosted by Jack Whitehall. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:50 Published on December 10, 0472 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Manchester United's form after rousing win against Istanbul Basaksehir



Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the press following histeam's 4-1 win at home against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.United got back on track at an empty Old Trafford on Tuesday evening, withBruno Fernandes’ brace added to by Marcus Rashford’s penalty and a late goalfrom substitute Daniel James. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02 Published on January 1, 1970 BBC Children In Need raised more than £37 million in 40th anniversary show



BBC Children In Need has raised more than £37 million following its 40thanniversary show. The annual fundraiser, which first aired in 1980, featuredappearances from stars including footballer Marcus Rashford, pop stars KylieMinogue and Dolly Parton, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and fitness guru JoeWicks. Shawn Mendes, Cher, Nile Rodgers and Robbie Williams were among thoseto provide musical entertainment during the programme. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36 Published on January 1, 1970 Rashford reacts to UK government U-turn on child food poverty



Britain's government will give extra support to prevent families going hungry or without essential items this winter, a climbdown after resisting calls by soccer player Marcus Rashford to extend free school meals to disadvantaged children. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 00:53 Published on January 1, 1970