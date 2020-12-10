Marcus Rashford: Mum being happy means the world to me

Star Wars actor John Boyega, actress Michaela Coel and England footballerMarcus Rashford are among the people who have been honoured at this year’s GQMen Of The Year awards. Boyega was named winner of the icon award, withChewing Gum star Coel named the creative icon winner and Rashford awarded thecampaigner honour at the virtual ceremony. Manchester United star Rashford,23, has won widespread praise and an MBE following his successful lobbying ofthe Government for the extension of free school meals. GQ’s annual event,which celebrates men and women who have helped to shape the world’s culturallandscape in style, politics, entertainment and sport, was held online thisyear, hosted by Jack Whitehall.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:50Published
Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks to the press following histeam's 4-1 win at home against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League.United got back on track at an empty Old Trafford on Tuesday evening, withBruno Fernandes’ brace added to by Marcus Rashford’s penalty and a late goalfrom substitute Daniel James.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02Published
BBC Children In Need has raised more than £37 million following its 40thanniversary show. The annual fundraiser, which first aired in 1980, featuredappearances from stars including footballer Marcus Rashford, pop stars KylieMinogue and Dolly Parton, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and fitness guru JoeWicks. Shawn Mendes, Cher, Nile Rodgers and Robbie Williams were among thoseto provide musical entertainment during the programme.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36Published
Britain's government will give extra support to prevent families going hungry or without essential items this winter, a climbdown after resisting calls by soccer player Marcus Rashford to extend free school meals to disadvantaged children.
Boris Johnson is reportedly planning to increase funding for the poorestfamilies over Christmas in an attempt to head off a damaging revolt over freeschool meals. The Times quoted allies of the Prime..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:06Published