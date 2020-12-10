Post Malone Gifts Custom Crocs to His Former High School

Post Malone Gifts Custom Crocs to His Former High School.

Malone's latest collaborative crocs were given to every student at his former Texas high school.

Grapevine High School principal Alex Fingers thanked Malone on Twitter, saying they were "proud of [his] success.".

Thank you @PostMalone for always giving back to your community.

Your fellow @Grapevine_HS Mustangs are so proud of your success!, Principal Alex Fingers, via Twitter.

According to principal Fingers, Malone “noticed” that the students had been doing good work for the community.

.

He decided that he wanted to send them off into the holiday season “on the right foot.”.

He wanted to do something to give back to his community that has kind of nurtured him and allowed him to have the levels of success that he’s had, Principal Alex Fingers, via TMZ.

The limited-edition Post Malone x Crocs Duet Max Clog II, priced at $59.99, sold out almost immediately when they dropped on Tuesday.