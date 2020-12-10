Global  
 

Hawaii surfer bitten by shark dies after surgery

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Shark Attacks Surfer In Hawaii Forcing Pro Surf Competition to Suspend Action

A recreational surfer was attacked by a shark in Maui on Tuesday -- forcing a pro surfing competition...
TMZ.com - Published