USPS deadlines for Christmas packages

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 6 minutes ago

There’s nothing worse than not getting your Christmas packages delivered before the Christmas holiday.

Instability,- - - - santa clause comes two weeks- from today.

- there's nothing worse than not- getting your christmas- packages delivered after the- christmas holiday.- news 25's sabria reid has more- on package deadlines.

- - it's the bussiest time of the - year- for the us postal service.- christmas!

Millions of- packages find their way thourgh- the postal service- each holiday season.

Postal - deadlines ensure your packages- arrive to your loved one on - time.

One deadline is - friday.

- catherine bogan, us postal- service post master:- "the military deadline is actually december the 11th, and- then we have priority express - mail, that's december the 18th,- domestic mail, if you want to - get that package to that- loved one.

You want to make - sure you get it in by december- the 18th that's the first - class cards and letters and the- you got the priority mail - packaging for december the 19th- - - - and our priority mail express i- gonna be the 23rd."

Lines inside the post off are - already limited due to covid- safety protocal.

There is no- - - - time to waste.

Lisa mead, - roller carrier associate: - "the earlier you get it outs th sooner we can get it, to where- it belongs.

- since covid has impacted in - person shopping, there has been- tripple the number of packages- compared to - previous years.

- catherine bogan, us postal- service post master:- "a lot of people are mailing packages instead of traveling - home to see their - loved ones."

"get in early, dont wait till the last minute and make sure - you get in as early as- possible."

Sabra reid, news 25:- "as the us postal service gets ready for the christmas season,- here are- three simple tips to keep in- mind.

Make sure that your - address is written legably on - the inside of the box as well a- the outside, please make sure - that your boxes are sturdy- - and wrapped with tape throughly- and finally please ensure that- if you have fragile - material in the box that it is- wrapped properly."

The self service kiosk is also- availble to help cut down lines- inside the post office.

Post- master catherine bogan- says they are prepared.

- catherine bogan, us postal- service post master:- "so we're ready, we're resilien and we have some strong - employees that's- basically dedicated to making - sure that everyone get that - - - package home."

In gulfport, sabria