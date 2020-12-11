Global  
 

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
USPS deadlines for Christmas packages

Santa Claus comes two weeks from today.

There’s nothing worse than not getting your Christmas packages delivered before the Christmas holiday.

Santa Claus comes two weeks from today.

There's nothing worse than not getting your christmas packages delivered after the christmas holiday.

- - it's the bussiest time of the - year- for the us postal service.- christmas!

Millions of- packages find their way thourgh- the postal service- each holiday season.

Postal - deadlines ensure your packages- arrive to your loved one on - time.

One deadline is - friday.

- catherine bogan, us postal- service post master:- "the military deadline is actually december the 11th, and- then we have priority express - mail, that's december the 18th,- domestic mail, if you want to - get that package to that- loved one.

You want to make - sure you get it in by december- the 18th that's the first - class cards and letters and the- you got the priority mail - packaging for december the 19th- - - - and our priority mail express i- gonna be the 23rd."

Lines inside the post off are - already limited due to covid- safety protocal.

There is no- - - - time to waste.

Lisa mead, - roller carrier associate: - "the earlier you get it outs th sooner we can get it, to where- it belongs.

- since covid has impacted in - person shopping, there has been- tripple the number of packages- compared to - previous years.

- catherine bogan, us postal- service post master:- "a lot of people are mailing packages instead of traveling - home to see their - loved ones."

"get in early, dont wait till the last minute and make sure - you get in as early as- possible."

Sabra reid, news 25:- "as the us postal service gets ready for the christmas season,- here are- three simple tips to keep in- mind.

Make sure that your - address is written legably on - the inside of the box as well a- the outside, please make sure - that your boxes are sturdy- - and wrapped with tape throughly- and finally please ensure that- if you have fragile - material in the box that it is- wrapped properly."

The self service kiosk is also- availble to help cut down lines- inside the post office.

Post- master catherine bogan- says they are prepared.

- catherine bogan, us postal- service post master:- "so we're ready, we're resilien and we have some strong - employees that's- basically dedicated to making - sure that everyone get that - - - package home."

In gulfport, sabria




