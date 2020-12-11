Doctor sentenced 12.10.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 1 minute ago

A Pike County doctor has been sentenced for unlawfully distributing opioids.

scotty akers was sentenced to five years... and his wife and former office manager serissa akers was sentenced to almost three years.... for selling drugs without having a legitimate medical practice.

The two used facebook messenger and other messaging applications to sell prescriptions for opioids.

Serissa akers is accused of meeting people in parking lots to give them the drugs.

