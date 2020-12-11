Global  
 

Doctor sentenced 12.10.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Doctor sentenced 12.10.20A Pike County doctor has been sentenced for unlawfully distributing opioids.

Eastern kentucky doctor has been sentenced to prison for unlawfully distributing opioids.

Full mug:doctor, wife sentenced pike county scotty akers serissa akers scotty akers.jpg serissa akers.jpg &amp;lt;none&amp;gt; &amp;lt;none&amp;gt; scotty akers was sentenced to five years... and his wife and former office manager serissa akers was sentenced to almost three years.... for selling drugs without having a legitimate medical practice.

The two used facebook messenger and other messaging applications to sell prescriptions for opioids.

Serissa akers is accused of meeting people in parking lots to give them the drugs.

