Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published 8 minutes ago

'Dancing with the Stars' Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Has Covid-19

Carrie Ann Inaba, the beloved "Dancing With the Stars" judge says she has tested positive for Covid-19.

She told fans via Instagram: "I'm home with some symptoms and will be sequestering as per the CDC guidelines".

She went on to say; "so, this is a friendly reminder to be extra careful this holiday season." In a video accompanying her IG post, Inaba said she is experiencing a fever, bad cough and body aches.

Inaba added: "You don't want this".

Inaba most recently appeared on ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" for the season finale, which aired live on November 24.