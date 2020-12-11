'Dancing with the Stars' Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Has Covid-19
Carrie Ann Inaba, the beloved "Dancing With the Stars" judge says she has tested positive for Covid-19.
She told fans via Instagram: "I'm home with some symptoms and will be sequestering as per the CDC guidelines".
She went on to say; "so, this is a friendly reminder to be extra careful this holiday season." In a video accompanying her IG post, Inaba said she is experiencing a fever, bad cough and body aches.
Inaba added: "You don't want this".
Inaba most recently appeared on ABC's "Dancing With the Stars" for the season finale, which aired live on November 24.