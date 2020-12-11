Pup rolls around in the snow making dog-shaped snow angels Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:33s - Published 1 minute ago Pup rolls around in the snow making dog-shaped snow angels Watch as this adorable pup rolls around in the snow, making dog-shaped snow angels right next to his owner.In the video, Dash, a nine-year-old rescue dog, watches as his owner's daughter Avery Motes, six, makes snow angels. Not one for spectating, Dash immediately tries to get in on the fun, making oblong, blob-shaped "dog angels" of his own. "We were taking a break from remote learning," said Dash's owner Kelli Motes, 30, a case manager from Wichita, Kansas. "Avery is in Kindergarten and it was snowing, so we decided to go outside."According to Kelli, Avery was not upset that Dash's rollick in the snow more or less destroyed her own snow angel. "She wasn't mad at all."She was just excited that Dash came out to play with her in the snow. The two of them are like snow soul mates. "I hate the snow, but they could play outside in it for hours if I let them." In the end, both Dash and Avery found a place in the yard where their snow angels wouldn't overlap. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Advertisement

Advertisement pawsr: The social network just for pets



Learn more

Watch as this adorable pup rolls around in the snow, making dog-shaped snow angels right next to his owner.In the video, Dash, a nine-year-old rescue dog, watches as his owner's daughter Avery Motes, six, makes snow angels. Not one for spectating, Dash immediately tries to get in on the fun, making oblong, blob-shaped "dog angels" of his own. "We were taking a break from remote learning," said Dash's owner Kelli Motes, 30, a case manager from Wichita, Kansas. "Avery is in Kindergarten and it was snowing, so we decided to go outside."According to Kelli, Avery was not upset that Dash's rollick in the snow more or less destroyed her own snow angel. "She wasn't mad at all."She was just excited that Dash came out to play with her in the snow. The two of them are like snow soul mates. "I hate the snow, but they could play outside in it for hours if I let them." In the end, both Dash and Avery found a place in the yard where their snow angels wouldn't overlap.





You Might Like

