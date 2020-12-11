Waiting to Die: Brandon Bernard

Global  
 

News 10's Sarah Lehman served as a media witness for Brandon Bernad's execution at the federal prison in Terre Haute.

Good evening and thanks for joining.

Federal officials have put the 9th inmate of the year to death in terre haute.

All day long... we've been following developments with brandon bernard.

More than 20 years ago, bernard was convicted of killing two youth pastors in texas.

News 10's sarah lehman was our media witness for this execution.

She just got back from the prison moments ago... in tonight's special coverage..

She walks us through what happened... and how the victims' families are reacting.

Brandon bernard was officially executed at 9:27 tonight.

Making him the 9th death row inmate executed in terre haute this year.

Other media witnesses and i heard him spend his last minutes apologizing for his actions.

And asking for forgivness from the family.

Bernard's execution was originally scheduled for 6 p-m.

But litigation delayed it for nearly 3 hours.

In the end... the supreme court denied his appeal.

Bernard's attorneys called the decision to execute... quote "a stain on the american criminal justice system".

Now... before his execution... bernard spent nearly 3 minutes apologizing to the family of todd and stacey bagley... his victims. and praying that everyone -- including his own family could move on.

He said quote "if my death is what's needed to heal pain then so be it.

I am sorry are the only words i can say that captures how i feel now and that day".

End quote after the execution was complete... the media had a chance to speak to the victim's family.

They say they have waited a long time for this justice.

And they say bernard's final statement was impactful.

"the apology and the remorse that was shown to the family and the fact that they regretted their acts at that time helped very much to heal my heart.

And i can truly say i forgive them.

" the bagley family also said -- they pray brandon has accepted christ as his savior because if he has -- todd and stacie will welcome him into heaven with love and forgiveness.

Reporting live in the newsroom.

Im sarah lehman news 10.

Back to you.




