Wilder 'jealous' of clubs allowed fans Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:05s - Published 1 day ago Wilder 'jealous' of clubs allowed fans Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder admits he is 'jealous' that some Premier League clubs are allowed fans while teams based in Tier 3 areas, like Sheffield Utd, are not permitted supporters. 0

