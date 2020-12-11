Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Deep joy and emotion' as MPs in Argentina vote to legalise abortion

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
'Deep joy and emotion' as MPs in Argentina vote to legalise abortion

'Deep joy and emotion' as MPs in Argentina vote to legalise abortion

MPs approved a law - by 131 votes to 117 - that would legalise elective abortions to the 14th week of pregnancy.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Member of parliament Representative of the voters to a parliament

A good deal is still there to be done, says PM [Video]

A good deal is still there to be done, says PM

The prime minister has told MPs that "a good deal is there to be done" ahead of talks with Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels this afternoon. Speaking in the House of Commons, Boris Johnson also admitted that the EU is currently insisting on terms which no prime minister could accept. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:13Published
Boris Johnson: A good Brexit deal is still there to be done [Video]

Boris Johnson: A good Brexit deal is still there to be done

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tells MPs that “a good deal is there to be done”ahead of talks with Ursula von der Leyen. He explains that the EU wascurrently insisting on terms which no "prime minister should accept".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published

Australia to debate bill to make Google and Facebook pay for news

 MPs will consider a "world-first" bill that would force Google and Facebook to pay publishers.
BBC News
Father Christmas to be granted special travel corridor, MPs told [Video]

Father Christmas to be granted special travel corridor, MPs told

The Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, promised MPs FatherChristmas will be given a travel corridor so he can deliver gifts to familiesthis Christmas. Responding to a question from the shadow leader of the House,Valerie Vaz, Mr Rees-Mogg said Father Christmas would be not need to bevaccinated to enter the UK, noting his own children were waiting "with batedbreath" for Christmas Day. Mr Rees-Mogg later confirmed Father Christmas'selves would qualify as key workers.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:32Published

Argentina Argentina country in South America

Argentina lower house approves landmark bill to legalise abortion [Video]

Argentina lower house approves landmark bill to legalise abortion

Backed by President Fernandez, the bill was approved 131-117 with the draft law now moving up to the Senate.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:47Published
Argentina's lower house approves bill legalizing abortion [Video]

Argentina's lower house approves bill legalizing abortion

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:25Published

Argentina abortion legalisation bill passes key vote

 Parliament's lower house voted to legalise abortion but the bill must pass the Senate to become law.
BBC News
'We have the right to decide about our bodies': Argentine congress debates abortion rights [Video]

'We have the right to decide about our bodies': Argentine congress debates abortion rights

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 00:46Published

Related news from verified sources