'Deep joy and emotion' as MPs in Argentina vote to legalise abortion

A good deal is still there to be done, says PM



The prime minister has told MPs that "a good deal is there to be done" ahead of talks with Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels this afternoon. Speaking in the House of Commons, Boris Johnson also admitted that the EU is currently insisting on terms which no prime minister could accept. Report by Thomasl.

