Video Credit: WTHI - Published 3 minutes ago

The federal government is expected to carry out its 10th execution of 2020, and second this week.

Man convicted of killing his two-year-old daughter for tipping over her training potty set to be exe

The next the next the next federal execution in terre haute is scheduled to happen in just moments.

Activists are outside of the prison right now..

News 10's sarah lehman is a media witness for the execution.

Coming up... news 10's dominic miranda will have a live report on why all of these executions are making history.

Good evening and thank you for joining us.

I'm rondrell moore.

The 10th federal exection is set to take place in just moments.

Alfred bourgeois was sentenced to death back in 2004.

He was convicted of abusing...torturing... and beating to death his two and a half year old daughter.

News 10's dominic miranda is live outside the federal prison..

This is where many activtists have been gathering for all of the executions that have taken place so far this year.

He joins us now to explain why history is being made during all of these executions.

By the time he leaves office... president trump will have overseen more federal executions than any president since f-d-r.

Alfred bouz--swha's scheduled execution today will be the 3rd federal execution carried out during a lame-duck period.

This is the first time this has happened in 130 years.

Federal executions during a presidential transfer of power are incredibly rare.

Especially during a transition from the trump administration.... who has carried out capital punishment for the first time since 2003... to president-elect joe biden who is opposed to the death penalty.

The last time executions occurred in a lame-duck period was when grover cleveland was president in the 18-90's.

The anti-death penalty movement has gained a lot of traction in recent months.

Most notably kim kardashian and former south bend mayor pete buttigieg have been outspoken on how unprecedented this time period is.

Kim kardashian was very vocal on social media during brandon bernard's execution yesterday.

Now..

3 more federal inmates are scheduled to be executed here before president-elect joe biden's innauguration.

It continues to be a national topic of conversation... maybe describe what protestors are doing.

Reporting live outside the federal prison here in terre haute.

I'm dominic miranda news 10