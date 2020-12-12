Holiday event sees success with safety

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 6 minutes ago

New at ten - the coronavirus has caused closures and cancelations across the country... but here in madison county, one event has managed to find a balance and help give the community the christmas celebration they've been searching for - in a safe environment.

Waay 31's max cohan joins us live from toyota field... he learned how the organization has done it and what fans are saying..

The winter wonderland and christmas spectacular weren't things the trash pandas planned before coronavirus caused the cancelation of the minor league baseball season...but for nearly a month -- the event has given people a place to celebrate and brighten their day.

Lindsey knupp -- vp marketing, promotions, entertainment, trash pandas, "i think everyone around here is just thriving for something fun and holiday and christmas," for several weeks -- families around north alabama have been heading out to toyota field for a drive-thru holiday experience...the christmas lights spectacular keeps people in their cars as they drive through a 20 minute light show with music that's synchronized with a radio broadcast.

"it's all been safe, it's contactless.

You can download your ticket right onto your phone, scan it and you don't even have to exchange any money.

And you can stay in your car if you choose to."

Trash pandas' vice president of marketing, promotions and entertainment lindsey knupp says people are also welcome to come into the stadium for the indoor wonderland where there are photo opportunities with classic characters -- like santa -- as well as food and drinks.

Along with masking and sanitation stations -- knupp says she believes the ballpark environment is to thank for the event's success.

"you know, i think have the open-air facility, having the large parking lot that is outdoors, the ability to come and youre inside the ballpark, but really you're outside.

You know, you're outside in the open air, we have plenty of space inside toyota field to social distance."

Families feel the event is a great way to get some holiday spirit without putting themselves at risk.

"it's nice to be able to get out and feel comfortable getting out, but to still be able to have a good time doing something with my family, especially since my daughter's only two.

So it's nice to get out and do something different."

Knupp also added that since the lights show takes about 20 minutes to drive through -- the group at the indoor wonderland is usually cycled through at about that pace saying even if there were 600 people at the light show they'd never all be inside toyota field at the same time..live in madison, max cohan, waay 31 news.

Thanks max, the indoor portion of the event runs until christmas eve -- while the light show continues until january 3rd.