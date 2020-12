Multiple men facing charges after being targeted by Operation Protect Our Children Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:52s - Published 9 minutes ago Multiple men facing charges after being targeted by Operation Protect Our Children A joint operation between the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the FBI led to 11 arrests on Dec. 8 and 9, 2020. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PUT 11 ALLEGED ONLINE SEXPREDATORS BEHIND BARS."OPERATION PROTECT OURCHILDREN" TARGETED ACCUSEDPREDATORS WHO INVESTIGATORS SAYTRIED TO MEET AND HAVE SEX WITHSOMEONE THEY BELIEVED WAS A 13YEAR OLD GIRL.THE MEN ARRESTED RANGE IN AGEFROM 27 TO 55.AND ONE OF THE ACCUSEDPREDATORS IS DERFELT ELEMENTARYASSISTANT PRINCIPAL TYLER YOST.THE SCHOOL'S PRINCIPAL SENT AMESSAGE TO PARENTS...WRITING THAT SAFETY OF THESTUDENTS IS THE NUMBER ONEPRIORITY AT DERFELT ELEMENTARY.SHE WENT TO WRITE -- "ANEMPLOYEE ASSIGNED TO OUR SCHOOLHAS BEEN ARRESTED TODAY FORLURING A CHILD FOR SEX.THE EMPLOYEE IS CURRENTLYASSIGNED TO HOME, AS OF TODAY,PER THE NEGOTIATED AGREEMENTWITH THEIR BARGAINING UNIT" --END QUOTE.





