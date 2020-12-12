Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:21s - Published 4 minutes ago

Iranian Angelina Jolie 'zombie' teen jailed for morphed pictures | Oneindia News

Iranian girl who goes by the name Sahar Tabar on social media was jailed for 10 years because of the distorted pictures she would share on the internet.

She was dubbed the Iranian zombie Angelina Jolie because she would use make up and photoshop to transform her face into a gaunt skeletal lookalike of the Hollywood actress.

