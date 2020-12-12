Global  
 

Italy bids farewell to soccer legend and national hero "Pablito" Rossi

Italy bids farewell to soccer legend and national hero 'Pablito' Rossi

Italy bids farewell to soccer legend and national hero "Pablito" Rossi

Thousands of mourners gather in the Italian city of Vicenza for the funeral of former Italy forward Paolo Rossi.


Italy farewells soccer legend Paolo Rossi [Video]

Italy farewells soccer legend Paolo Rossi

Italian soccer legends and football lovers on Saturday (December 12) gathered in Vicenza to pay homage to one of the country's favourite soccer sons, Paolo Rossi.

Italy World Cup legend Rossi dies, aged 64

 Italy's 1982 World Cup hero Paolo Rossi, who finished top scorer at the tournament and got the opening goal in the final, has died aged 64.
Paolo Rossi, Italy's 1982 World Cup hero, dies aged 64

 The striker's hat-trick eliminated Brazil on the way to Italy's triumph in the competition in Spain.
