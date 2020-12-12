Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Italy farewells soccer legend Paolo Rossi

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:08s - Published
Italy farewells soccer legend Paolo Rossi

Italy farewells soccer legend Paolo Rossi

Italian soccer legends and football lovers on Saturday (December 12) gathered in Vicenza to pay homage to one of the country's favourite soccer sons, Paolo Rossi.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Paolo Rossi Paolo Rossi Italian footballer

Paolo Rossi: Italian World Cup hero's home burgled during funeral

 A watch and cash are among items reported stolen from the late World Cup winner's home on Saturday.
BBC News
Italy bids farewell to soccer legend and national hero "Pablito" Rossi [Video]

Italy bids farewell to soccer legend and national hero "Pablito" Rossi

Thousands of mourners gather in the Italian city of Vicenza for the funeral of former Italy forward Paolo Rossi.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:51Published

Italy World Cup legend Rossi dies, aged 64

 Italy's 1982 World Cup hero Paolo Rossi, who finished top scorer at the tournament and got the opening goal in the final, has died aged 64.
BBC News

Paolo Rossi, Italy's 1982 World Cup hero, dies aged 64

 The striker's hat-trick eliminated Brazil on the way to Italy's triumph in the competition in Spain.
BBC News

Italy Italy Country in southern Europe

How Sicily inspires African love ballads and new stars

 The Italian isle welcoming migrants and undergoing cultural change - from Afrobeats to scotch bonnets.
BBC News

'I'll keep going until I can't do these things I'm doing' - Ibrahimovic on age, Milan & racism

 AC Milan's 39-year-old striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic tells BBC Sport about his newest challenge in Italy.
BBC News

Eritrean troops reportedly enter Ethiopian conflict; Venice flooded after new dams fail

 The U.S. State Department said it believes reports of Eritrean troops entering the conflict in Ethiopia are credible despite denials from both nations. Also, a..
CBS News

Vicenza Vicenza Comune in Veneto, Italy

Related news from verified sources

Paolo Rossi, Italy's iconic 1982 world cup legend, dies at 64

Paolo Rossi, who led Italy to the 1982 World Cup title and later worked as a soccer commentator in...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsNews24


Former Real Madrid legend Paolo Rossi dies aged 64

Spanish club Real Madrid on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of football legend Paolo Rossi,...
DNA - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsNew Zealand Herald


Thousands pay their respects as Paolo Rossi´s funeral is held in Vicenza

Paolo Rossi’s World Cup winning team-mates carried his coffin into the cathedral for his funeral...
SoccerNews.com - Published