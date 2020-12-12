Global  
 

Ivanka Trump Eyeing Florida, Political Career

REUTERS/Carlos Barria Ivanka Trump is considering the state of Florida as the place to launch her political career, sources close to her told CNN on Friday.

The reports come as the first daughter and husband Jared Kushner recently spent over $30 million on a waterfront lot on Indian Creek village, a private island for the super-rich in Miami's Biscayne Bay.

"Ivanka definitely has political ambitions, no question about it," one source told CNN.

"She wants to run for something, but that still needs to be figured out."


