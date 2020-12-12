Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:36s - Published 8 minutes ago

Trump Delivers Israeli-Moroccan 'Abraham' Accord--But At What Cost?

Morocco is now the fourth Arab state this year to announce it would establish relations with Israel.

According to CNN, it was another diplomatic win for the Trump administration.

However, it may create some trouble for the incoming Biden administration.

That's because the Trump administration agreed that the US would recognize the long-disputed Western Sahara region.

The largely Sahrawi population has fought for self-determination for four decades under the banner of the Polisario Front.

The UN and European Union describe Western Sahara as a 'non-self-governing territory.'

Political and security risk consultant Geoff Porter says the US'​ abrupt reversal of its policy dramatically increases the likelihood of renewed regional conflict.