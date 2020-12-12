Rajinikanth turns 70: PM Modi, Shatrughan Sinha, AR Rahman extend wishes

Global  
 

Superstar Rajinikanth turned 70 on Saturday and his fans thronged his residence here to celebrate while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of leaders extended their wishes.

Many supporters and fans who gathered outside his home, wore T-shirts with a brightly embossed image of the actor and his political catchphrases like 'Ippo Illaina Eppovaum Illai' (Now or never) as they appeared swept by political fervor with their favorite star's recent announcement of party launch.

On December 3, Rajinikanth announced the launch of his political party in January 2021 ending years of suspense and speculation on his political entry.

Assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu in April-May next year.


