Trump Supporters Rally To Overturn 2020 Election

Wild, Wild World: How Criminals Can Exploit The Coming Vaccine Tsunami



Interpol has warned that criminal organizations are planning to infiltrate or disrupt supply chains related to COVID-19 vaccines. But that's not the only way bad guys might try to cash in on the coming global vaccine bonanza. According to Business Insider, groups may try to sell counterfeit or expired vaccines, on a small-scale or a large-scale basis. Criminals may also try to 'sell' vaccines online, in an attempt to steal personal data and credit card numbers.

