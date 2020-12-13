Trump Supporters Rally To Overturn 2020 Election

[NFA] Conservative groups alleging without evidence that President-elect Joe Biden stole the U.S. election gathered for protests across the country on Saturday, including one in Washington featuring President Trump's recently pardoned former national security adviser. Conway G. Gittens reports.
Alex Edelman / AFP via Getty Images Dr. Anthony Fauci said his daughter's boyfriend's brother died from COVID-19 at age 32. "So there you have a 32-year-old young man, otherwise healthy actually, quite athletic and strong, who died," he told CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta during a talk for the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The man developed an unusual heart complication related to the virus that led to his death, Fauci said. Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Trump administration was aiming to deliver aid more efficiently. Business Insider reports that Mnuchin's plan is one-time stimulus checks instead of weekly federal unemployment benefits. "We view this as a more effective way to get the money out quickly." Economists say that replacing a weekly federal benefit with a one-time $600 payment would be a less efficient way to help jobless Americans.
Interpol has warned that criminal organizations are planning to infiltrate or disrupt supply chains related to COVID-19 vaccines. But that's not the only way bad guys might try to cash in on the coming global vaccine bonanza. According to Business Insider, groups may try to sell counterfeit or expired vaccines, on a small-scale or a large-scale basis. Criminals may also try to 'sell' vaccines online, in an attempt to steal personal data and credit card numbers.
Bob Dylan just sold his entire song catalog for an estimated $300 million. According to Berklee College of Music professor George Howard this is a "very, very rare" deal. Business Insider reports that artists are increasingly selling the rights to their songs. Streaming services have shown those songs will bring in steady revenue.