Mocs lose Baptiste, win game with North Georgia

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 5 minutes ago

Men's basketball this afternoon.

Leading-scorer david jean- baptiste has entered the transfer portal.

This comes as the mocs' 5-0 start marks the best in the division i era.

In a statement, coach lamont paris says he was surprised by baptiste's decision -- especially given the success the team and baptiste have seen already this year.

The senior guard was averaging 18 points a game -- and just last weekend hit his tied his career high with 25 points against northern kentucky.

Lamont paris: "it was a stunning decision to me, to be completely honest, and i don't know the complete reasons.

We talked.

It sounds like there are some non-basketball things that are certainly involved in that."

Show must go on.

Mocs still undefeated and hosting division ii school north georgia this afternoon.

=== chattanooga had no problem scoring, especially guard malachi smith.

A double double, 19 points for smith today.

Mocs by 28.

=== guard aj caldwell had a nice double digit day as well.

Top of the key three makes it 69-43.

=== sophomore forward prosper oh-bee-dee-a-boo-bay even saw some play time, and some bucket time.

Mocs maintain the undefeated season, 81-63 the final.

Malachi smith: "these four games, we've won in different ways.

We've won shooting the ball well.

We've won not shooting the ball well.

We've won close.

We've won kind of big.

And i think that's just, experience is the best teacher.

So down the line, we can say we've been in all different scenarios so we can count on that to win all types of games."

Vols