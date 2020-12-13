NEWS OF THE WEEK: Tyler Perry reportedly pays nearly $100,000 to cover disgraced pastor Carl Lentz's Los Angeles rent

FKA Twigs Details Shia's Abuse



FKA twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles Supreme Court She is accusing ex-boyfriend Sh.ia LaBeouf of sexual battery, assault and infliction of emotional distress. The lawsuit alleges LaBeouf knowingly gave FKA Twigs an STD. She also alleges he abused her, including once in public at a Los Angeles gas station in February 2019.

