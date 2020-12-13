Global  
 

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Tyler Perry reportedly pays nearly $100,000 to cover disgraced pastor Carl Lentz's Los Angeles rent

Tyler Perry has reportedly paid almost $100,000 dollars to cover the Los Angeles rent of his friend, disgraced pastor Carl Lentz.


The Rise and Fall of Carl Lentz, the Celebrity Pastor of Hillsong Church

 A charismatic pastor helped build a megachurch favored by star athletes and entertainers — until some temptations became too much to resist.
