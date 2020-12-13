Global  
 

Top 20 Greatest Dance Scenes in Dance Movies

Let's dance!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the best dance scenes from movies that have a strong dance theme throughout and deserve to be celebrated.

Our countdown includes "Footloose", "Dirty Dancing", "Singin' in the Rain", "West Side Story", "Saturday Night Fever", and more!




