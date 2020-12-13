Top 20 Greatest Dance Scenes in Dance Movies
Top 20 Greatest Dance Scenes in Dance Movies
Let's dance!
For this list, we’ll be looking at the best dance scenes from movies that have a strong dance theme throughout and deserve to be celebrated.
Let's dance!
For this list, we’ll be looking at the best dance scenes from movies that have a strong dance theme throughout and deserve to be celebrated.
Our countdown includes "Footloose", "Dirty Dancing", "Singin' in the Rain", "West Side Story", "Saturday Night Fever", and more!