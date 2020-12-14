Homeless impacted by COVID-19

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 1 week ago

Some people are stepping up for those in need.

Many people are struggling this year due to the impacts of covid?

"*19.

That includes people in our community who are homeless.

Kimt news 3's jeremy wall was there as some generous donors gave a major holiday gift to a local organization that serves that population.

A group of people woke up early this morning to stop by holly and dan fifeild's home to donate dozens of items to homeless people ?

"* such as fod ?

"* clothing ?

"* and hygiene items. the fifields own the landing, a nonprofit that helps the homeless population in rochester.

<you'll hear from alot of the folks that are experiencing homeless that they don't feel seen.

They feel invisible, that people don't even know that they are there and so to see this kind of response from the community, let's them know that they are a valuable part of our community.

That they have gifts and talents and are a contributing part of our society as well.

And we are here to support them when things aren't going well for them.

The couple started the organization back in 2018 and now use the former silver lake fire station to give the homeless a place to stay during the day.

It's an important service during the cold weather months ?

"* but hep for the homeless is always needed.

Homeless doesn't just happen at chrsitmas or around the holidays, this is a year round need <our donors are wonderful.

It's christmas time and we've got people living on the streets that have nothing and the city, the people of rochester, have rallied behind us and sure that we have items for them to eat and things that they could have, personal items, hygene items, clothing items, things of that nature.

It's just been a huge blessing.

The landing isn't just accepting donations during the holidays.

They will also be taking donations all throughout the year.

In rochester, jeremy wall, anyone interested in donating to the landing can drop off items at the old silver lake fire station.