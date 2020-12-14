South Korea opens dozens of virus test sites, orders schools to shut as Covid-19 cases spike

S.Korea reports record 950 cases in 'emergency' South Korea reported a record 950 daily coronavirus cases on Saturday, exceeding the late February peak of 909, with the president calling the country's third wave of COVID-19 an "emergency". Emer McCarthy reports.

The country has been praised as a model of how to deal with coronavirus but cases have surged.

Japan's daily coronavirus cases have exceeded 3000 for the first time while the government delays stricter measures for fear of hurting the economy ahead of the..