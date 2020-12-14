Redevelopment of a building on State Street in Utica

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 3 minutes ago

An old factory building near the new Downtown Hospital in Utica is being renovated by a developer out of Syracuse.

It's the former utica steam cotton factory building at 600 state street.

Lahinch group out of syracuse plans to redelop the old building into bradn new commercial space...offering on- site parking.

Utica mayor robert palmieri...who tested positive for covid last week....released a statement saying this monring saying this renovated facility next to the new medical center will provide a unique opportunity for businesses to relocate here and grow.

