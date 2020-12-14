Hancock: ‘Further action’ may be required to halt Covid rise
Hancock: ‘Further action’ may be required to halt Covid rise
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned he does not rule out taking “further action” after moving London and parts of south east England into Tier 3 following an “exponential” rise in coronavirus cases.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirms over 1,000 cases of new mutation has caused 'faster spread' of coronavirus in southeast England. London pubs and restaurants shut from Wednesday as city moves into Tier 3 COVID-19 restrictions
A new strain of coronavirus has been identified in southern England as tougherrestrictions were imposed in London.The capital and parts of Essex andHertfordshire will face Tier 3 restrictions from Wednesday following “verysharp, exponential rises” in cases. Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs thenumber of cases involving the new variant was “increasing rapidly”.
