Hancock: ‘Further action’ may be required to halt Covid rise

Hancock: ‘Further action’ may be required to halt Covid rise

Hancock: ‘Further action’ may be required to halt Covid rise

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has warned he does not rule out taking “further action” after moving London and parts of south east England into Tier 3 following an “exponential” rise in coronavirus cases.

