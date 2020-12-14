Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:55s - Published 6 minutes ago

Reddit Buys TikTok Rival Dubsmash

Reddit's recent acquisition is its latest attempt to remain relevant to younger audiences.

Dubsmash will continue to have its own brand and platform, .

But Reddit will aim to integrate its creation tools.

The social media firm known primarily for its online forums praised Dubsmash as a “welcoming platform for creators and users who are under-represented in social media.”.

According to Reddit, females account for 70% of users on the video app, while Black American teens account for 25%.

Both Reddit and Dubsmash share a deep rooted respect for how communities come together, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, via blog post.

Dubsmash elevates under-represented creators, while Reddit fosters a sense of community and belonging across thousands of different topics and passions, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, via blog post