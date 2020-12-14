Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Reddit Buys TikTok Rival Dubsmash

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Reddit Buys TikTok Rival Dubsmash

Reddit Buys TikTok Rival Dubsmash

Reddit Buys TikTok Rival Dubsmash.

Reddit's recent acquisition is its latest attempt to remain relevant to younger audiences.

.

Dubsmash will continue to have its own brand and platform, .

But Reddit will aim to integrate its creation tools.

The social media firm known primarily for its online forums praised Dubsmash as a “welcoming platform for creators and users who are under-represented in social media.”.

According to Reddit, females account for 70% of users on the video app, while Black American teens account for 25%.

Both Reddit and Dubsmash share a deep rooted respect for how communities come together, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, via blog post.

Dubsmash elevates under-represented creators, while Reddit fosters a sense of community and belonging across thousands of different topics and passions, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, via blog post


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Reddit buys TikTok rival Dubsmash

Reddit buys TikTok rival Dubsmash Image: Reddit Reddit has acquired “short-form video social platform” Dubsmash, the company...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •engadgetIndiaTimes9to5Mac


Reddit acquires Dubsmash and enters the short video market

We probably wouldn’t have survived 2020 if not for those funny and entertaining short videos on...
The Next Web - Published