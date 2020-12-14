Reddit Buys TikTok Rival Dubsmash
Reddit's recent acquisition is its latest attempt to remain relevant to younger audiences.
Dubsmash will continue to have its own brand and platform, .
But Reddit will aim to integrate its creation tools.
The social media firm known primarily for its online forums praised Dubsmash as a “welcoming platform for creators and users who are under-represented in social media.”.
According to Reddit, females account for 70% of users on the video app, while Black American teens account for 25%.
Both Reddit and Dubsmash share a deep rooted respect for how communities come together, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, via blog post.
Dubsmash elevates under-represented creators, while Reddit fosters a sense of community and belonging across thousands of different topics and passions, Reddit CEO Steve Huffman, via blog post