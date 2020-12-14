Global  
 

Country Stars React To Charley Pride's Passing

The country music industry is mourning the loss of its first Black superstar and icon Charley Pride, who passed away from COVID-19 over the weekend.


John le Carre, who probed murky world of spies, dies at 89; Stars pay tribute to late country music...
Country Stars Wonder If Charley Pride Got COVID-19 At CMAs Before Death

But the awards show said the pioneering singer tested negative after returning home.
'I'm so heartbroken': Dolly Parton, Reba, more honor country music trailblazer Charley Pride

Charley Pride died Saturday at 86 from COVID-19 complications. Country music stars took to Twitter to...
In response, the Country Music Association has outlined its COVID-19 testing procedure for its recent awards show. Katie Johnston reports.

Country music superstar Charley Pride has died of complications from the coronavirus. He was 86; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod has the story.

