‘All parties have betrayed UP’: Kejriwal says AAP will contest 2022 state polls

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 05:18s - Published
‘All parties have betrayed UP’: Kejriwal says AAP will contest 2022 state polls

‘All parties have betrayed UP’: Kejriwal says AAP will contest 2022 state polls

Aam Aadmi Party Chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that the party will contest the 2022 assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Kejriwal said that people from the state have been asking him to contest polls in the state.

He said that all parties have betrayed the trust of the people of the state and have worked to fulfill selfish interests.

Kejriwal added that the state needs an honest government which has good intentions.

‘UP's dirty politics and corrupt leaders and blocking the state's development.

Locals have given a chance to all the parties.

But every government has set new records of corruption,’ Kejriwal said.

The Delhi CM asked why government schools and hospitals in the state were in deplorable conditions and promised to improve the same, like the party did in Delhi.

‘Why do people from districts across Uttar Pradesh have to come to Delhi for healthcare, education and basis amenities?

Why can’t they avail that in their own state?’ Kejriwal added.

Watch the full video for all the details.


आम आदमी पार्टी (Aam Aadmi Party) के राष्ट्रीय संयोजक और दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल (Arvind Kejriwal) ने मंगलावर को ऐलान करते हुए कहा कि उनकी पार्टी 2022 में उत्तर प्रदेश में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव (UP Assembly Elections 2022) में हिस्सा लेगी। केजरीवाल ने कहा कि उत्तर प्रदेश में हर पार्टी की सरकार आई, लेकिन अपने घर भरने के सिवाय किसी ने यूपी के​ लिए कुछ नहीं किया। आज छोटी-छोटी सुविधाओं के लिए यूपी के लोगों को दिल्ली क्यों आना पड़ता है। उन्होंने कहा कि उत्तर प्रदेश की सभी पार्टियों ने लोगों को धोखा दिया है। प्रत्येक सरकार ने भ्रष्टाचार के मामले में एक दूसरे को पार कर दिया था। दिल्ली में रहने वाले उत्तर प्रदेश के बहुत से लोगों ने पिछले कुछ वर्षों में हमें बताया है कि यूपी भी दिल्ली की तरह कल्याण और लाभ का हकदार है।

