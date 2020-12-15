Global  
 

'Democracy prevailed': Joe Biden hits out at Trump as US Electoral College confirms him as president

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:40s - Published
'Democracy prevailed': Joe Biden hits out at Trump as US Electoral College confirms him as president

'Democracy prevailed': Joe Biden hits out at Trump as US Electoral College confirms him as president

The vote on Monday night marked the formal election loss for incumbent Donald Trump, who has continued to tout baseless fraud accusations.


Joe Biden won the Electoral College. Here's what happens next in the election process

 With Monday's electoral vote now over, Joe Biden is one step closer to being inaugurated as the United State's 46th president.
USATODAY.com

Russian leader Vladimir Putin congratulates Joe Biden on winning U.S. election

 Vladimir Putin was one of the last world leaders who had not acknowledged Joe Biden's victory. President Donald Trump has not still not conceded.
USATODAY.com

US election: In a first, leading Republicans call Joe Biden president-elect

 For the first time, a groundswell of leading Republicans said today that Democrat Joe Biden is the winner of the US presidential election after the Electoral..
New Zealand Herald

Trump says U.S. Attorney General Barr resigns [Video]

Trump says U.S. Attorney General Barr resigns

U.S. Attorney General William Barr will step down next week, he said on Monday, shortly after the Electoral College confirmed President Donald Trump's loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:42Published

Electoral College makes it official: Biden won

 The Electoral College decisively confirmed Joe Biden on Monday as the nation's next president, ratifying his November victory in an authoritative state-by-state..
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden wins majority of Electoral College votes to confirm his win as US President

The decision by Electoral College means that Biden will become the next US President clearing the...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •TMZ.com


Special Report: President-elect Joe Biden addresses the nation after Electoral College affirms his victory

President-elect Joe Biden addressed the country hours after the Electoral College certified his...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Upworthy


Why Donald Trump's latest electoral college ploy is doomed to fail

Why Donald Trump's latest electoral college ploy is doomed to fail Even as US President-elect Joe Biden's victory is affirmed by the Electoral College, Republican...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsUpworthy



Biden Surpasses 270 Electoral College Votes, Formalizing His Victory [Video]

Biden Surpasses 270 Electoral College Votes, Formalizing His Victory

At 5:30 p.m. ET, California cast their 55 Electoral College votes for President-elect Joe Biden, putting him over the 270 needed to win. Tom Wait reports.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:33Published
Joe Biden's victory confirmed by electoral college | Trump time up | Oneindia News [Video]

Joe Biden's victory confirmed by electoral college | Trump time up | Oneindia News

The electoral college has confirmed the victory of Joe Biden in the US Presidential election of 2020. With the confirmation of the November result, Donald Trump's efforts at overturning the election..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:13Published
Electoral College certifies Joe Biden as president-elect with 306 votes [Video]

Electoral College certifies Joe Biden as president-elect with 306 votes

The Electoral College decisively confirmed Joe Biden as the next US presidenton Monday, ratifying his November victory in an authoritative state-by-staterepudiation of President Donald Trump’s..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published