What you need to know Dec 31 2020

We now know the identity of the woman shot and killed christmas eve by redding police.

This morning- the woman involved in the incident is identified as 39- year old "tara liubakka" redding police say the officer fired when liubakka charged at him - armed with two knives.

Police say the night's rampage started when 'liubakka' shot a man, then stole a car - at gunpoint and driving that car inside a walmart store.

It ended - after police chased her on foot - for a short time - before the officer fired shots.

### a shasta county man is behind bars after deputies say he made threats with a fake gun..

Shasta county deputies say the man was yelling and making threats outside the shasta mobile estates in burney just after 2 this morning... when deputies arrived on scene department reps say the man cooperated..

Turns out he had a replica gun... he is now facing charges of brandeshing a replica firearm... and making criminal threats..

This morning - state health reps on alert - as a case of the new covid-19 mutation - has been found in our state.

The governor wednesday - during an interview with doctor anthony faucci announced the discovery -- it is in san diego.

Health reps there.

Say the infected man has no travel history.

And now - they are preparing for more cases.

Governor gavin newsom unveiled what he calls - the safe schools for all plan the two billion dollar proposal would provide resources for safe in-person instruction.

Personal protective equipment, testing, and additional ventilation would be available to schools that open or phase into in-person instruction.

Parts of the plan will launch in the coming weeks governor gavin newsom has issue an executive order extending state prohibitions on price gouging.

The order focuses on counties impacted by wildfires.

Including butte, los angeles, mendocino, napa, sonoma and ventura counties..

The aim is to help these communities recover from wildfires dating back to 2017.

With that order - anyone found guilty of price gouging .... could face a 10- thousdand dollar fine or one year in county jail.

In shasta county health reps say numbers indicate the average 7- day postivity rate - is dropping.

Shasta health leaders say the number of those getting tested is going up; so the average of positive cases - is going down.

The case rate has now dropped from 33 to just under 30.

Health leaders tell action news now that number is still relatively high but -- is a step in the right direction.

Challenges to the 2020 presidential election - set to roll into the new year.

First term missouri senator josh hawley has announced he plans to object to the electoral college certification of president-elect joe biden's win over president trump.

A successful objection sends both houses into separate two hour debates.... and separate votes for certification.

