Sunday Coronavirus Latest nationally and locally

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
Here are the latest North State coronavirus statistics, along with national updates on the vaccine distribution for Sunday, Dec.

13, 2020.

Good evening - we do have a lot of news to get to tonight - we start with new coronavirus deaths in our area.

We saw three new deaths in lassen county today - 3 yesterday.

Hundreds more cases both in the community and in the prison..

Plumas county 5 new caes.

Modoc county with two new cases... tehama county reported 41 new cases yesterday... we do expect shasta and butte to update tomorrow.

Now to a sign of hope.

The first rounds of the covid-19 vaccine were shipped in the u.s. britt conway shows us how the vaccine is making its way across the county.

Vicky roys/ watched plane leave with first vaccines: "this is like so exciting this is history right here."

History, hope, and cheers as the first rounds of the covid-19 vaccine were loaded onto trucks sunday morning in michigan.

Dr. moncef slaoui/ chief advisor, operation warp speed: "it's a very good day for america, and for the world."

Pfizer has been coordinating the distribution of its vaccine with all 50 states, and by monday, a total of 189 boxes worth will have been delivered.

That's about 2.9 million doses to begin vaccinating people, mainly health care workers and long-term care facility resident and staff.

Vicki roys/ watched plane leave with first vaccines: "i keep tearing up it's just so exciting.

I'll get to see my dad again."

The u.s. plans to distribute 14 million doses of the vaccine by the end of the year, with tens of millions more going out at the beginning of 2021.

Dr. stephen hahn/ commissioner, usfda: "the expectation is is in the next several months there will be enough supply of vaccines to vaccinate 100 million americans."

Medical experts stress getting enough people immunized to create herd immunity will take time, and this isn't a quick fix, but a light at the end of the tunnel.

People are still encouraged to keep practicing social distancing, wearing masks, and frequently washing their hands.

I'm britt conway, reporting.

Now we checked locally with chico immediate care - we are told the first 5,000 people to get the vaccine have been given to acute care hospitals like enloe, oroville, and gridley.

Now for everything you need to know about the cornoavirus head over to




