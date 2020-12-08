WCBI News at six 12/07/2020

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 3 weeks ago

"how the choctaw tribe is continuing to address the pandemic, this story ahead on wcbi" a local sheriff's department is making sure kids in the community have gift under the christmas tree.

We'll tell you how you can help.

Show open starkville police are investigating an early-morning shooting that left one person injured.

Good evening.

Thanks for joining us.

A 29-year-old man had to be air- lifted to a nearby hospital after the shooting.

Sgt.

Brandon lovelady with the starkville police departments says the incident happened on reed ridge circle around 4:45 this morning.

Lovelady tells wcbi the shooting happened outside of the home.

No other injures have been reported, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Spd is leading the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the starkville police department or golden triangle crimestoppers at 1-800-530-7151.

120720-gfx vo police have made more arrests in a string of car burglaries over the past week that spanned three different counties.

Ackerman police say jacob bell, leviticus bell are in custody in ackerman.

Ditris bell is in custody in webster county.

And suspects dontavious lucious and quavantae lucious are in custody in starkville.

Police say all of the suspects are from the starkville area.

The burglaries prompted a joint investigation by five different law enforcement agencies.

The webster county sheriff's department says the first incident happened november 27th in a neighborhood on bland road.

Sheriff david gore says three others followed including two in the city of mathiston.

Gore says 12-15 guns were taken along with credit cards, tools and other valuables.

The oktibbeha county sheriffs department says they have had between 7 and 8 vehicle burglaries during the past week, with both guns and cash being taken from unlocked cars.

Ackerman police reported similar robberies on monday and thursday, saying suspects were checking for open doors between 3 and 5 am.

Anyone with information on these thefts is asked to contact local law enforcement.

Stinger wcbi continuing coverage stinger the number of new coronavirus cases in mississippi remains above 1,000.

The state department of health is reporting is reporting 1,263 new cases today and no deaths.

There are currently 1,931 people being treated for the virus in mississippi hospitals.

In our area, lee county has the most new cases with 47.

Pontotoc has 34 and lafayette county has 23.

There are a total of 166,194 cases of covid-19 in mississippi and 3,961 deaths.

Today, it's a warning.

But soon, columbus police may be handing out citations to people and businesses who are not following the city's mask mandate.

Beginning today, two cpd officers per shift will be checking in with local business owners, as a reminder to everyone to wear masks while out and about in town.

Most businesses have a posted notice to customers to wear a mask.

Police officers are touching base with merchants to help them stay in compliance with the city order.

We get calls throughout the day many times...hey this business isn't practicing mask safety to the standards of the city of columbus.

We come out, check it out.

Normally nine times out of ten we start with a warning, go from there.

If we have a certain problematic issue with certain businesses we can address it with citations, but we try to do warnings firsthand.

It's int mainly to keep this covid sickness from spreading to others.

It helps prevent that.

That's the biggest measure in preventing the spread of the covid.

Spread of the covid.

The choctaw health center has once again put out a call requesting donations of fabric masks that they can distribute among members of the choctaw tribe across the the pearl river reservation and beyond.

Wcbi's stephen pimpo spoke with a public health expert today about the need for mask donations and has the story.

"over the summer months, june, july, august, we were hit very hard with this virus in our cases."

The choctaw health center says the tribe is currently dealing with 30 active cases of covid-19 and has seen just over 13 percent of the population test positive for the virus.

One of the keys to keeping those numbers down?

"it's made some difference for us that people do embrace the need to wear a mask."

Director of public health services denise benn john says that throughout the pandemic, the health center has been giving out mask packs that include two handmade cloth masks, a thermometer and phone numbers for the choctaw health center.

Su: dating back to april, the choctaw health center says the community has donated over 5000 masks.

"a lot of our tribal members do utilize them and we're so glad that they know we have them available."

Now...they need their help again.

"we've run a little bit low.

I'd says we have about a boxful that's left."

The choctaw health center put out the call again on friday for more donations of cloth masks.

"adult sizes, sizes for youth, children.

Of course it's 2 and above and then we also have some sizes that are for teenagers."

With the pearl river reservation under a mask mandate...benn john says they want to make sure they continue have enough masks to provide for every member of every household in their community.

"we want to be a catalyst to assist those who may not be able to afford to pay for a mask.

In philadelphia...step hen pimpo...wcbi news we will have more information on how to donate or receive the masks at our website, wcbi.com.

Top governor tate reeves says mississippi will remain open for business.

Reeves says small business owners cannot withstand another shutdown, like the one earlier this year as the coronavirus was starting to spread.

He says much more is known about the virus now, compared to earlier in the year, and an across the board economic shutdown will not happen in mississippi.

"even vice president biden has admitted he really doesn't have the authority, he says he's going to try and convince governors and mayors to do that, i'm just telling you he doesn't have a chance of convincing me, that that will be the best long term policy for our state.

We are going to try and work with whomever is in charge, in washington, do our part to do that, but i'm also going to be on the front lines of fighting, when they try and enact far left liberal policies , and do that nationwide, i'm going to be on the front line and say, you may can do this in far west, northeast, but not in our state."

The governor made his comments during an interview with wcbi's allie martin last week in jackson.

First look stinger we'll enjoy a nice stretch of weather for the next several days with highs back into the 60s for the middle of the week.

Our next chance of rain will be friday night into saturday before another round of cooler temperatures moves in.

Monday night: skies will remain mostly clear tonight allowing temperatures to fall into the mid and upper 20s by morning.

Winds will be light out of the northwest.

Tuesday-thursday: sunshine will continue for the middle of the week with highs in the 50s on tuesday.

We'll warm into the 60s for wednesday and thursday with morning lows staying in the 30s and 40s.

Friday-saturday: clouds will build back into the area by friday afternoon ahead of our next weather system.

Rain will begin late friday night and last into the early part of the day on santa has help again this year from deputies at the oktibbeha county sheriff's department.

Sheriff steve gladney and the entire staff at the sheriff's department are asking people who live and work in the community to drop of new toys.

The drop off box is located just inside the lobby of the sheriff's department on washington street.

Now in its 5th year, sheriff gladney says the need is ever greater to help local families.

"we connected with different groups throughout the county and we kind of know some people that needed it.

And 2020 has been an unusual year, you know a lot of people out of work and lost their jobs and all that.

You know we want to make sure if there some people out there in the county or kids in the county that need something for christmas and need help that's what we're here for you know."

We will have more information on how to donate on our website wcbi dot com.

You can connect with school, work and family - all from the 4 county parking lot.

For a limited time, 4 county is providing a free community w-fi hotspot at their corporate center on frontage road, near the gtr airport exit off of highway 82.

The free service is available to members and anyone in the community who needs short term internet access.

Users can park in the 4-county parking lot and access the wireless broadband signal, allowing them to use the internet.

4-county general manager brian clark says access to the hot spot will soon be available at the starkville office and other areas.

4-county's fastnet internet service is rolling out with three pilot projects in western clay, northeastern choctaw and northern noxubee counties.

Off top a two percent tax is on the ballot in amory tomorrow.

The special election allows voters to decide if they want the additional tax on restaurant purchases and hotel stays.

The tourism tax proceeds are earmarked for the amory parks and recreation department needs, primarily field improvements.

The special election was planned for may 12 but postponed due to the pandemic.

Senate bill 3086 authorizes the city of amory to levy a tax upon the gross sales of hotel and motel room rentals along with restaurant sales.

If passed, proceeds of the tax will be dedicated solely for park and recreation.

A 60 percent majority is required to pass the tourism tax.

merchants throughout the town of bruce are getting into the christmas spirit, we'll have that story coming up on wcbi news.

Merchants in one calhoun county town are getting into the christmas spirit by adorning their storefronts for the holidays.

Wcbi's allie martin has more from bruce.

The sounds of christmas are in the air throughout the bruce square, and storefronts throughout the town are decorated for christmas, it's part of a contest sponsored by the chamber of commerce.

Several times each day, andy stepp checks on the christmas inflatables outside of stepp saver pharmacy.

"these are easy decorations, beats stapling lights and hanging mistletoe, we did blow ups, borrowed some of these from a pharmacist we have working here who was not going to use them this year and we decided we could use them and here we are" when the longtime pharmacist and business owner heard about a contest sponsored by the bruce chamber of commerce, asking business owners to decorate their windows and storefronts, he was eager to get involved.

"we've had a gloomy year, as everybody knows and this is just a way to help us out and get a little cheer in the air."

Like many towns and cities across the region, the annual christmas parade has been cancelled, but the chamber wanted to do something to promote christmas cheer during a very unusual year.

"we're just trying to spread some christmas joy the best we can, everybody is tired of covid, tired of hearing about covid and this is just a way to take your family out riding around, and all it's going to cost you is a little gas."

Each business that decorates will be entered into the contest.

"what do businesses like,?

Free advertising, that's the prize.

Whoever wins will be drawn out of a hat and get an ad in the calhoun county journal.

" close there's still plenty of time for merchants to decorate their store fronts, promote the christmas spirit and local shopping.

In bruce, allie martin, wcbi news businesses have until december 18th to decorate their windows or storefronts.

A winner will be drawn on the 21st.

Stinger calhoun city fell just short in the 2- a title... next in sports the impact first year coach md jennings had on the wildcats spx open ???take in his first season as the head coach of calhoun city& former nfl safety m.d.

Jennings led the wildcats to their first state championship appearance since 2016& not a bad first campaign..

His personal journey is a big reason for the success& and he fell in love with the process... ???take pkg???

00-05 1:20-1:25 jennings says: "the biggest thing was getting the kids to trust me.

Once they realized that i was going to try my best to put them in a position to be successful, and once i gained the trust of the kids, they started to understand and listen."

Jennings went to and played for calhoun city& continued his football career at arkansas state& signed with the green bay packers as an undrafted free agent..

???take nats???

He was in the nfl for five years& his background and underdog mentality is a big reason the wildcats had the year that they did jennings says: "i've wildcats had the year that they did jennings says: "i've been in a lot of great systems, have had a lot of great coaches and played with a lot of great players.

That's what i tell the kids all the time is that a lot of people don't understand the hard work and dedication that it takes off the field.

Preparing yourself mentally and physically and having your body ready to play at the highest level."

The 32-year old says his familiarity with his hometown helps him relate to his kids jennings says: "i understand those kids.

I grew up in the same neighborhood and school system.

I understand the things they did in the school system and off the field also.

Lee says: "he has a really good relationship with all of the guys.

He tells us what to do and he played at the highest level so you really want to listen to what he says."

Jennings says: "it really means a lot to be able to see these young kids turn into young men."

???

On cam tag???

Calhoun city fell short to taylorsville in the 2a state title game& we caught up with jennings afterwards... he said how proud he was of his players& when we asked if they'd be back he said there was no doubt about it& ???take mon gfx???

After a week off... mississippi state football returns to davis wade stadium saturday.... the bulldogs will host auburn..

State is coming off the 31-24 loss to ole miss in the egg bowl... head coach mike leach praised freshman quarterback will rogers during his weekly press conference saying he looks much more polished... but freshmen have been the majority of the state depth chart recently..

Leach says it's the most freshmen he's had to play in a long time and it's brought challenges... 00-0 leach says: it's been tough and inconsistent as far as who is available with a ll the tests and everything.

We have all these thresholds and have been below them the last two games.

We want to play and be out there.

I take comfort that no college athleteshave been hospitalized they've been hospitalized for other things but not for covid.

The ole miss rebels matchup with texas a&m has been postponed due to covid-19... the game will be reschedule only if there are any cancellations of other games scheduled for december 19th otherwise it will be declared a no- contest... three of lane kiffin's bunch were named semifinalists for national awards... matt corral for the davey o'brien award given annually to the nation's best qb... he's top 10 in almost every passing category... elijah moore is a finalist for the biletnikoff... that one given annual to the nation's best receiver... moore is number one in fbs in receptions with 86... he also is second in the country in receiving yards with just under 1200... when we return...chief meteorologist