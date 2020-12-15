Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barclay: Don't want criminalise familes meeting at Christmas

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Barclay: Don't want criminalise familes meeting at Christmas

Barclay: Don't want criminalise familes meeting at Christmas

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Steve Barclay says the government does not want to criminalise families mixing over Christmas, despite London, most of Essex and parts of Hertfordshire moving into England's highest tier of Covid restrictions.

More than 34 million people in England will be in Tier 3 when the changes come into effect on Wednesday, however all will be able to mix with other households for five days over the holiday period.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Sturgeon 'considering' additional precautions over Christmas [Video]

Sturgeon 'considering' additional precautions over Christmas

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she does not plan to change her position on allowing families in Scotland to mix over Christmas. However she said she would consider whether additional precautions were necessary over the holiday period, given the discovery of a new, fast-spreading strain of Covid. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:31Published
Sturgeon: Indy ref gives Scots choice how to rebuild country [Video]

Sturgeon: Indy ref gives Scots choice how to rebuild country

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said an independence referendum allows Scotland the choice to rebuild the country "in the image of Boris Johnson and the Brexiteers that make up his government", or "recover a society that the majority of people want". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:48Published